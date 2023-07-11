CEDAR FALLS — MercyOne officials do not foresee a scenario where the company fails to move forward with plans to replace Cedar Falls’ hospital, now more than 100 years old, with a new facility in the not-too-distant future.

Ryan Meyer, MercyOne Northeast Iowa chief operating officer, recently reaffirmed that the project is a “top priority” for the company in Iowa, but that planning is “on pause” for the new hospital on 50 acres it owns on the northeast corner of Hudson and Greenhill roads.

Jack Dusenbery, the former MercyOne Northeast Iowa president who recently retired and had championed the estimated $100 million project, anticipated several years ago that a new hospital would be constructed during 2017 and 2018, opening by 2019.

“We continue to believe in the project and want to see the project come to fruition,” Meyer said in an interview.

Currently, however, the land remains an open field. The company attributes the delay to funds having been allocated elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ownership changes also led to time and resources being dedicated to significant internal work related to the integration of the operations.

Meyer is declining at this time to give additional details about the future facility, including a best guess as to when shovels could be in the ground.

Meyer insists that Dusenberry’s departure doesn’t change anything relative to the future replacement of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center at 515 College St., formerly Sartori Memorial Hospital. He wants to follow through on Dusenberry’s vision of what would be built.

“We continually evaluate what will be best for the city of Cedar Falls for a replacement hospital,” said Meyer.

MercyOne had worked with RDG Planning & Design on a master plan, which is considered pre-design work.

RDG released some details on the master planning, including its 158,131-square-foot size. Of that, 95,355 square feet would be dedicated to the hospital and with the other 62,776 square feet for the medical office building.

But Meyer says not to make much of the previous projections because they’re likely to change, although he wouldn’t provide any details about where the company’s at in the planning and design process.

One exception was his commitment that the Sartori family name and legacy will be recognized at the new facility in some way. The family was among the town’s earliest settlers and responsible for a municipal hospital being built in the city.

In order to build a new hospital, health organizations have to acquire what’s called a certificate of need from the state – the result of a lengthy, complicated and political process taking several months.

Sarah Ekstrand, public information officer of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, said MercyOne has not yet submitted a letter of intent for its certificate of need.

Meyer contended the organization was on the precipice of pulling the trigger on the project in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic would become its immediate focus. The pandemic led to restraints on capital funding related to projects not directly addressing COVID-19.

“We had to shift whatever would have been traditional investment in projects to really cover those immediate needs of extra staff, bed utilization, and supply costs,” said Jill Groth, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center site administrator. “And now that those costs are settling into more of a routine expense, we’re able to then look at what types of project priorities we need to continue to move those funds toward like we always would have traditionally.”

Another reason why MercyOne has supposedly not yet jumped back on track is its internal transition related to portfolio and ownership changes, including being fully acquired in September by its new parent company Trinity Health. The Livonia, Michigan, company is one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the nation.

It’s not clear whether Trinity’s board has given its blessing during a period of financial strain relating to a myriad of challenges. Numerous voice mail and email messages left over several months seeking comment from company officials went unanswered.

In the meantime, MercyOne touts other significant, yet smaller, investments made or underway at its Cedar Falls facility, ranging from an upgraded MRI and bariatrics program to mammography technology upgrades and a massive records system overhaul.

“Just because the hospital is 100 years old, doesn’t mean everything inside of it is 100 years old,” said Chelsea Priest, MercyOne communications lead. “We’ve got new great equipment and are continually investing in that facility to make sure that we’re providing our patients with the best quality care we can.”

The new MercyOne Cedar Falls OB/GYN Clinic on Bluebell Road also opened in August, and several improvements have been seen within its Waterloo network, including at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Another highlight mentioned by officials is the Joint Commission, the nation’s largest independent organization for health care standards, granting the hospital a national accreditation in March as part of a review completed every three years on its operation and buildings. No significant deficiencies were found.

Prior to 2020, the project saw delays for unspecified reasons, as well. Then part of Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, officials announced plans for a new hospital in May 2015 to replace the current one. The company purchased the land from the University of Northern Iowa for $4.3 million in 2016.

Since then, local officials and other agencies have been awaiting word on what MercyOne is planning to do.

The city owns the land where the current hospital sits and will be looking for a way to repurpose the building and redevelop the nearly 17 acres to the west of the West Sixth and College streets intersection.

The lack of knowledge when and if the hospital will be constructed led the City Council, while planning for how to pay for the reconstruction of Main Street, to approve a capital improvements plan that delayed work along Greenhill Road, near Hudson Road and the hospital site.

The area’s seeing changes. Residential and industrial growth is happening to the west of Hudson Road. Viking Road and the Pinnacle Prairie corridor, to the east, are seeing new commerce. A new high school is opening about a mile away from the future hospital site, not far from UNI’s campus.

Additional visioning for the Saratori neighborhood could happen as the current hospital and soon-to-be-former high school, less than a half mile away on Division Street, are vacated.

While no update on the hospital project has been publicized and city officials have little to share, MercyOne leaders have occasionally stopped by Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board meetings and briefed the members on the project. Those meetings are scheduled a few times a year.

Messaging, however, has been similar to what was recently provided to The Courier, says members, in that the "priority" has been in limbo and been delayed because of ownership changes.

“To have it be a number one rated project is a good sign, but it’s been number one for quite a while,” said Roger White, one of the members.

Covenant Health System took over Sartori, previously a municipal hospital, in 1997, according to Courier archives. Covenant later became Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa. The city retains ownership of the real estate and established a trust fund from the sale of the hospital’s non-real-estate assets to be used toward reuse of the existing site.

The board makes recommendations to the City Council for the expenditure of the interest income established for projects or programs that address health-related issues within the city.

Funds have been applied to expenditures like new technology at the current hospital. Currently, securities total north of $19.5 million.

The board next meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in City Hall, 220 Clay St.

