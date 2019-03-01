DES MOINES — An attempt by state lawmakers to find funding for mental health care services is receiving a lukewarm reception from the Iowa counties and regions that deliver the care.
The proposal presented Thursday at the Capitol would provide short-term relief for the costs by increasing allowable fund balances from 25 percent to 30 percent for budget years starting July of 2021.
“We understand what is the intention of the bill, to try to provide the counties with additional resources,” said Jamie Cashman, a lobbyist for organizations representing Iowa county governments and county supervisors, said Thursday. “We just question what the effect would be.”
County officials and leaders of the multi-county mental health care regions in Iowa have been asking the state for ways to help them adequately fund the services they deliver. Their requests have included more state funding and the elimination of the cap on the amount of local property taxes they can raise for mental health care services.
Lawmakers have balked at those requests, instead proposing the fund balance option.
“I don’t see how by raising this to 30 percent that this would truly help counties and regions,” Cashman said. “We currently have counties and regions that are on the hook for thousands of dollars with (health care providers).”
Amy Campbell, a lobbyist for the Polk County Supervisors, said counties and regions need a long-term funding solution.
“This isn’t a solution for us,” she said. “We have to have that discussion (about long-term funding) and I don’t know where we’re going to have that discussion.”
Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, called the proposal “narrow” in its focus.
“I hear your concerns at the moment, and we will take those under advisement,” Fry said. “This bill will not including anything that is ongoing (funding).”
Fry said the proposal advanced out of an Iowa House subcommittee on Thursday and likely also will advance out of the House’s Health Care Committee.
