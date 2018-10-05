DECORAH — Menards has asked the city to table action on its rezoning request for a new store on the east side of town.
Prior to the Decorah City Council’s third public hearing on the retailer’s rezoning request this week, City Manager Chad Bird said Tyler Edwards, Menards real estate representative, requested any further action on the Menards application be tabled pending possible site-plan changes.
The council did proceed with the public hearing as scheduled. Menards wants to rezone about 17 acres of floodplain to C-4 shopping center commercial for a 209,500-square-foot store that would include a full storage yard behind it and a warehouse building. Menards also is proposing to build a storm-water pond in conjunction with the project.
After Bird’s announcement, Mayor Lorraine Borowski said there is a chance Menards could build its new store closer to the road — Old Stage Road — and not infringe as much on the flood plain.
If Menards submits a new site plan, the process starts over, with Menards submitting another application to the Decorah Planning and Zoning Commission, which will make its recommendation to the council.
