{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Board of Adjustment — Two women and one man or woman; two must live in rural Black Hawk County.

Board of Health — One man or one woman.

Conservation Board — One man or one woman.

For information call 833-3072.

Cedar Falls

Housing Commission — One woman.

Human Rights Commission — One man or woman.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance — One man and one woman.

Community Development — One man or woman.

Design Review Board — One man or one woman.

General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals — One man or one woman.

Historic Preservation Commission — One man.

Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission — One man or one woman.

Solid Waste Management Commission — One man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments