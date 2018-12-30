WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Raymond
Board of Adjustment: 2 men and 1 woman.
Planning and Zoning: 2 or 3 women.
For information, call 232-6153.
Cedar Falls
Community Center & Senior Services Board: 2 men.
Health Trust Fund Board of Trustees: 1 man.
Human Rights Commission: 1 man or woman.
For information, call 273-8600.
Waterloo
ADA Compliance: 1 man or woman.
Community Development Board: 1 man.
Cultural and Arts Commission: 1 woman and 1 man or woman.
Design Review Board: 1 woman and 1 man or woman.
Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals: 1 man or woman.
For information, call 291-4301.
