WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Raymond

Board of Adjustment: 2 men and 1 woman.

Planning and Zoning: 2 or 3 women.

For information, call 232-6153.

Cedar Falls

Community Center & Senior Services Board: 2 men.

Health Trust Fund Board of Trustees: 1 man.

Human Rights Commission: 1 man or woman.

For information, call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance: 1 man or woman.

Community Development Board: 1 man.

Cultural and Arts Commission: 1 woman and 1 man or woman.

Design Review Board: 1 woman and 1 man or woman.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals: 1 man or woman.

For information, call 291-4301.

