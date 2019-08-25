{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Cedar Falls

  • Community Center & Senior Services Board -- one man.
  • Housing Commission -- one woman.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

  • ADA Compliance -- one man and one woman.
  • Civil Service Commission -- one man.
  • Community Development -- one man or woman.
  • Cultural and Arts Commission -- one man or one woman.
  • General Contractors Board of Licensing Examiners and Appeals -- one woman.
  • Solid Waste Management Commission -- one man or one woman.

For information call 291-4301.

