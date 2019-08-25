WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Cedar Falls
- Community Center & Senior Services Board -- one man.
- Housing Commission -- one woman.
For information call 273-8600.
Waterloo
- ADA Compliance -- one man and one woman.
- Civil Service Commission -- one man.
- Community Development -- one man or woman.
- Cultural and Arts Commission -- one man or one woman.
- General Contractors Board of Licensing Examiners and Appeals -- one woman.
- Solid Waste Management Commission -- one man or one woman.
For information call 291-4301.
