WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Board of Adjustment–1 woman, must reside outside of city limits, application due July 11.

For information, call 833-3072.

Cedar Falls

Community Center & Senior Services Board–1 man.

Housing Commission–1 woman.

Planning and Zoning Commission–1 woman.

For information, call 273-8600.

