Members sought for local boards, commissions
Boards and commissions

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Cedar Falls

Board of Plumbing Appeals — One woman needed.

Human Rights Commission — One man or woman.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance–1 man and 1 woman

Community Development–1 man or woman

General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals–1 man or 1 woman

Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission–1 man or 1 woman

Solid Waste Management Commission–1 man or woman

For information call 291-4301.

