Members sought for local boards, commissions

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Cedar Falls
Board of Plumbing Appeals — One woman needed.
Human Rights Commission — One man or woman.
For information call 273-8600.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo
ADA Compliance–1 man and 1 woman
Community Development–1 man or woman
General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals–1 man or 1 woman
Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission–1 man or 1 woman
Solid Waste Management Commission–1 man or woman
For information call 291-4301.