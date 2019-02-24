Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Cedar Falls

  • Civil Service Commission – One man or woman.
  • Community Center and Senior Services Board – 2 men.
  • Health Trust Fund board of trustees – one man.
  • Historic Preservation Commission – two men.
  • Housing Commission – one woman needed.
  • Human Rights Commission – one man and one man or woman.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

  • ADA Compliance – one man or woman.
  • Community Development – one man or woman.
  • Cultural and Arts Commission – one man, one woman and one man or woman.
  • Design Review Board – one woman and one man or woman.
  • General Contractors – one woman.
  • Historic Preservation – one man and one woman.
  • Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners and  Appeals – one man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

Black Hawk County

  • Veterans Affairs Commission – one man or woman.

For information call 319-833-3072.

