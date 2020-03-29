Members sought for local boards, commissions
Members sought for local boards, commissions

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Cedar Falls

Board of Plumbing Appeals -- one female.

Human Rights Commission --- one male or one female.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance -- one male and one female.

Airport Board -- one male or female.

Cultural and Arts Commission -- one female.

General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals -- one male or one female.

Human Rights Commission – one male or female.

Solid Waste Management Commission -- one male or one female.

For information call 291-4301.

