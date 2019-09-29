{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Board of Adjustment -- One woman and one man or woman; one person must live in rural Black Hawk County

For information call 833-3072.

Cedar Falls

Housing Commission -- one woman.

Human Rights Commission -- One man or woman.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance -- One man and one woman.

Community Development -- Two men or women.

Design Review Board -- One man or woman.

Solid Waste Management Commission -- One man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments