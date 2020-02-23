Members sought for local boards, commissions

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Black Hawk County
Board of Adjustments — Two women, one rural or city.
Planning and Zoning —- One man or woman, rural.
For information call 833-3072.
Cedar Falls
Board of Plumbing Appeals — One woman.
Human Rights Commission — One man or woman.
For information call 273-8600.
Waterloo
ADA Compliance — One man and one woman.
Community Development — One man or woman.
Cultural and Arts Commission — One woman.
General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals — One man or one woman.
Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission — One man or one woman.
Solid Waste Management Commission — One man or one woman.
For information call 291-4301.