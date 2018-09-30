Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Planning and Zoning (must be a rural resident): 1 man or woman.

Board of Health: 1 man.

Conservation Board: 1 woman.

For information call 319-833-3003.

Cedar Falls

Community Center: 1 man.

Historic Preservation Commission: 1 man or woman.

Human Rights Commission: 1 man or woman.

Senior Services Board: 1 man

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance: 1 man and 1 man or woman.

Community Development Board: 1 man.

Cultural and Arts Commission: 1 man or woman.

Design Review Board: 1 woman and 1 man or woman.

Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission: 1 man and 1 woman.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals: 1 man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

