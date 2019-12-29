{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Board of Adjustments–1 woman and 1 man or woman.

Planning and Zoning–1 man or woman, must live in rural Black Hawk County.

For information call 833-3072.

Cedar Falls

Human Rights Commission–1 man or woman.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance–1 man and 1 woman.

Community Development–1 man or woman.

Design Review Board–1 man or 1 woman.

General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals–1 man or 1 woman.

Historic Preservation Commission–1 man.

Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission–1 man or 1 woman.

Solid Waste Management Commission–1 man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

