WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined that the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Black Hawk County
Board of Adjustments–1 woman and 1 man or woman.
Planning and Zoning–1 man or woman, must live in rural Black Hawk County.
For information call 833-3072.
Cedar Falls
Human Rights Commission–1 man or woman.
For information call 273-8600.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo
ADA Compliance–1 man and 1 woman.
Community Development–1 man or woman.
Design Review Board–1 man or 1 woman.
General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals–1 man or 1 woman.
Historic Preservation Commission–1 man.
Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission–1 man or 1 woman.
Solid Waste Management Commission–1 man or woman.
For information call 291-4301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.