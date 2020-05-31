Members sought for local boards, commissions

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Black Hawk CountyBoard of Adjustment — One male or female (rural resident).
Planning and Zoning Commission — Two male or female (rural resident).
Veterans Affairs — One female.
For information, call 833-3072.
Cedar FallsBoard of Plumbing Appeals – 1 female
Health Trust Fund Board of Trustees – 1 female
Parks and Recreation Commission – 1 female needed
Planning and Zoning Commission – 1 male or female
For information, call 273-8600
