Members sought for local boards, commissions
Members sought for local boards, commissions

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk CountyBoard of Adjustment — One male or female (rural resident).

Planning and Zoning Commission — Two male or female (rural resident).

Veterans Affairs — One female.

For information, call 833-3072.

Cedar FallsBoard of Plumbing Appeals – 1 female

Health Trust Fund Board of Trustees – 1 female

Parks and Recreation Commission – 1 female needed

Planning and Zoning Commission – 1 male or female

For information, call 273-8600

