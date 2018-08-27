Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Cedar Falls

Human Rights Commission: 1 man or woman.

Community Center & Senior Services Board: 2 men.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance:1 man and 1 man or woman.

Board of Electrical Examiners and Appeals: 2 men or women.

Cultural and Arts Commission: 1 man or woman.

Design Review Board: 1 woman and 1 man or woman.

Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission: 1 man and 1 woman.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals: 1 man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

