WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Black Hawk County
Board of Health – one man.
Conservation Board – one woman or man.
For information, call 319-833-3003
Cedar Falls
Community Center & Senior Services Board – two men.
Historic Preservation Commission – one man or woman.
Human Rights Commission – one man or woman.
For information, call 273-8600
Waterloo
ADA Compliance – one man and one man or woman.
Community Development Board – one man.
Cultural and Arts Commission – one man or woman.
Design Review Board – one woman and one man or woman.
Historic Preservation Commission – one woman.
Human Rights Commission – one man.
Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals – one man or woman.
For information, call 291-4301.
