WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Board of Health – one man.

Conservation Board – one woman or man.

For information, call 319-833-3003

Cedar Falls

Community Center & Senior Services Board – two men.

Historic Preservation Commission – one man or woman.

Human Rights Commission – one man or woman.

For information, call 273-8600

Waterloo

ADA Compliance – one man and one man or woman.

Community Development Board – one man.

Cultural and Arts Commission – one man or woman.

Design Review Board – one woman and one man or woman.

Historic Preservation Commission – one woman.

Human Rights Commission – one man.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals – one man or woman.

For information, call 291-4301.

