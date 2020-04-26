Members sought for local boards, commissions
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Board of Adjustment – 1 female (rural resident).

Planning and Zoning Commission – 1 male or female (rural resident).

Veterans Affairs – 1 female.

For information, call 833-3072.

Cedar Falls

Board of Plumbing Appeals – 1 female.

Human Rights Commission – 1 male or 1 female.

Parks and Recreation Commission – 1 female needed.

Planning and Zoning Commission – 1 male or female.

For information, call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance–1 male and 2 females.

Airport Board – 1 male or female.

Cultural and Arts Commission – 1 female.

General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals – 1 male or 1 female.

Human Rights Commission – 1 male or female.

Solid Waste Management Commission – 1 male or 1 female.

For information, call 291-4301.

