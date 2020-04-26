Members sought for local boards, commissions

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Black Hawk County
Board of Adjustment – 1 female (rural resident).
Planning and Zoning Commission – 1 male or female (rural resident).
Veterans Affairs – 1 female.
For information, call 833-3072.
Cedar Falls
Board of Plumbing Appeals – 1 female.
Human Rights Commission – 1 male or 1 female.
Parks and Recreation Commission – 1 female needed.
Planning and Zoning Commission – 1 male or female.
For information, call 273-8600.
Waterloo
ADA Compliance–1 male and 2 females.
Airport Board – 1 male or female.
Cultural and Arts Commission – 1 female.
General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals – 1 male or 1 female.
Human Rights Commission – 1 male or female.
Solid Waste Management Commission – 1 male or 1 female.
For information, call 291-4301.
