WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance -- One man or woman.

Community Development -- One man or woman.

Cultural and Arts Commission -- One man.

Design Review Board -- One woman and one man or woman.

General contractors -- One woman.

Historic preservation -- One man.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals -- One man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

Cedar Falls

Civil Service Commission -- One man or woman.

Community Center & Senior Services Board -- Two men.

Health Trust Fund board of trustees -- One man.

Historic Preservation Commission -- Two men.

Housing Commission -- One woman.

Human Rights Commission -- One man and one  man or woman.

For information call 273-8600.

