WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Black Hawk County
Board of Adjustment — Two women and one man or woman; two must live in rural Black Hawk County.
Board of Health — One man or one woman.
Conservation Board — One man or one woman.
For information call 833-3072.
Cedar Falls
Housing Commission — One woman.
Human Rights Commission — One man or woman.
For information call 273-8600.
Waterloo
ADA Compliance — One man and one woman.
Community Development — Two men or women.
Design Review Board — One man or one woman.
General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals — One man or one woman.
Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission — One man or one woman.
Solid Waste Management Commission — One man or woman.
For information call 291-4301.
