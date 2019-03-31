{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance — One man or woman.

Community Development — One man or woman.

Cultural and Arts Commission — One man.

Design Review Board — One woman and one man or woman.

General Contractors — One woman.

Historic Preservation — One man.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals — One man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

Cedar Falls

Civil Service Commission — One man or woman.

Community Center and Senior Services Board — two men.

Health Trust Fund board of trustees — One man.

Historic Preservation Commission — Two men.

Housing Commission — One woman.

Human Rights Commission — One man and one man or woman.

For information call 273-8600.

