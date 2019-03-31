WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Waterloo
ADA Compliance — One man or woman.
Community Development — One man or woman.
Cultural and Arts Commission — One man.
Design Review Board — One woman and one man or woman.
General Contractors — One woman.
Historic Preservation — One man.
Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners and Appeals — One man or woman.
For information call 291-4301.
Cedar Falls
Civil Service Commission — One man or woman.
Community Center and Senior Services Board — two men.
Health Trust Fund board of trustees — One man.
Historic Preservation Commission — Two men.
Housing Commission — One woman.
Human Rights Commission — One man and one man or woman.
For information call 273-8600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.