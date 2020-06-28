Members sought for local boards, commissions
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Planning and Zoning — Three males or females.

Board of Adjustment — Three males or females.

Veterans Affairs — One female.

For information call (319) 833-3072.

Cedar Falls

Board of Plumbing Appeals — One female.

Health Trust Fund board of trustees — One female.

Parks and Recreation Commission — One female.

Planning and Zoning Commission — One male or female.

For information call 273-8600

Waterloo

ADA Compliance Commission — One male and two females.

Airport Board — One male or female.

General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals — One male or female.

Solid Waste Management Commission — One male or female

For information call 291-4301.

