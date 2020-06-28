Members sought for local boards, commissions

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Black Hawk County
Planning and Zoning — Three males or females.
Board of Adjustment — Three males or females.
Veterans Affairs — One female.
For information call (319) 833-3072.
Cedar Falls
Board of Plumbing Appeals — One female.
Health Trust Fund board of trustees — One female.
Parks and Recreation Commission — One female.
Planning and Zoning Commission — One male or female.
For information call 273-8600
Waterloo
ADA Compliance Commission — One male and two females.
Airport Board — One male or female.
General Contractors Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals — One male or female.
Solid Waste Management Commission — One male or female
For information call 291-4301.
