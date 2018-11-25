WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Raymond
Board of Adjustment – two or three women.
Planning and Zoning – two or three women.
For information call 232-6153.
Black Hawk County
Board of Health – one man.
Conservation Board – one woman or man.
For information call 833-3003.
Cedar Falls
Community Center & Senior Services Board – two men.
Human Rights Commission – one man or woman.
For information call 273-8600.
Waterloo
ADA Compliance – one man and one man or woman.
Board of Adjustment – one woman.
Community Development Board – one man.
Cultural and Arts Commission – one woman and one man or woman.
Design Review Board – one woman and one man or woman.
Historic Preservation Commission – one woman.
Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals – one man or woman.
For information call 291-4301.
