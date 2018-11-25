Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Raymond

Board of Adjustment – two or three women.

Planning and Zoning – two or three women.

For information call 232-6153.

Black Hawk County

Board of Health – one man.

Conservation Board – one woman or man.

For information call 833-3003.

Cedar Falls

Community Center & Senior Services Board – two men.

Human Rights Commission – one man or woman.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance – one man and one man or woman.

Board of Adjustment – one woman.

Community Development Board – one man.

Cultural and Arts Commission – one woman and one man or woman.

Design Review Board – one woman and one man or woman.

Historic Preservation Commission – one woman.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals – one man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

