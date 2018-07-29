Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Planning & Zoning Commission (must reside outside of city limits): One woman and one man or two women

Apply at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us or for information, call 833-3003.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance: One man and one man or woman.

Board of Electrical Examiners and Appeals: Two men or women.

Cultural and Arts Commission: One man or woman.

Design Review Board: One woman and one man or woman.

Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission: One man and 1 woman.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals: One man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

