WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Cedar Falls

Civil Service Commission – One man or woman.

Community Center & Senior Services Board – Two men.

Health Trust Fund board of trustees – One man.

Human Rights Commission – One man or woman.

For information call 273-8600.

Waterloo

ADA Compliance – One man or woman.

Cultural and Arts Commission – One woman and one man or woman.

Design Review Board – One woman and one man or woman.

General Contractors – One woman.

Plumbing Board of Licensing, Examiners & Appeals – One man or woman.

For information call 291-4301.

