WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.
Black Hawk County
Board of Adjustment — 1 woman, must reside outside of city limits, application due July 31.
For information call 833-3072.
Cedar Falls
Community Center & Senior Services Board — 1 man.
Housing Commission — 1 woman.
Planning and Zoning Commission — 1 woman.
For information call 273-8600.
