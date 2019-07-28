{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

Board of Adjustment — 1 woman, must reside outside of city limits, application due July 31.

For information call 833-3072.

Cedar Falls

Community Center & Senior Services Board — 1 man.

Housing Commission — 1 woman.

Planning and Zoning Commission — 1 woman.

For information call 273-8600.

