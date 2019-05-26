{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gender Balance Coalition has determined the following are needed in order to meet the requirements of the gender balance law.

Black Hawk County

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Planning and Zoning: One woman and one man or woman; one person must reside outside of city limits.

For information call 833-3072.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments