Meggers advances to general election in Iowa House District 54

Joshua Meggers came out on top in Tuesday's Republican primary for Iowa House District 54 and, at this point, is the only candidate for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

The 42-year-old Iowa State Patrol sergeant from Grundy Center, beat out Robert Nazario, 58. Nazario is a retired Merchant Marine from Iowa Falls.

Meggers received 1,736 votes, 57.14% of the total cast, compared to 1,296 for Nazario, according to unofficial results. There were six write-in votes.

The House district encompasses all of Hardin and Grundy counties and stretches into the western edge of Black Hawk County. Meggers came out ahead in two of the three counties – receiving nearly 66% of the 1,410 votes in Grundy and more than 71% of the 194 votes in Black Hawk. Nazario received just over 53% of the 1,434 votes cast in Hardin County.

Meggers said he’s looking forward to the general election.

“People supported me because of my level of engagement with the voters and getting out and learning the local issues and common sense approach,” he said. “There’s still a lot of campaigning yet and getting to know the people of Hardin, Grundy, and Black Hawk County, and our communities.”

He also thanked Nazario for running a “robust campaign,” saying the competition made him a better candidate.

There are currently no Democrats running in House District 54. Under Iowa law, political parties with a vacancy may hold a convention to nominate a candidate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0