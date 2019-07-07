EVANSDALE — The city is hosting a public informational meeting this week on plans to resurface Lafayette Road.
Residents can attend the open house meeting and view the plans anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the Community Response Center, 911 Evans Road.
The proposed project, slated for construction in 2020, will put a new asphalt overlay on a 1.4-mile stretch of Lafayette approximately between Evans Road and the bridge over Elk Run Creek.
Barrett Hubbard, of the Shive-Hattery engineering firm, said work includes widening the road by four feet on each side, adding paved shoulders, increasing the lane width from 10 to 12 feet, and removing the small turn islands at two locations.
The city will be paving 10 feet of driveways along the route, but residents will be able to enter their own contracts if they wish to pave additional lengths of their driveways.
City Council members voted 4-0 July 2 to approve preliminary plans and a cost estimate for the project, which carries an anticipated $2.15 million price tag.
Mayor Doug Faas said he hopes to have the project ready for construction bids in the fall. It is expected to be funded with a combination of general obligation bonds, road use tax and local option sales tax revenue.
