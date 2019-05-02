WATERLOO — The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public informational meeting later this month to discuss a survey of the Northeast Triangle Neighborhood.
Rebecca Lawin McCarley of SPARK Consulting will present information at the meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 21 at Payne AME Church, 1044 Mobile St.
Property owners, residents and other interested parties are invited to learn more about the history of the neighborhood, which is bounded by Sumner Street, the properties along Mobile Street and the Canadian National Railroad tracks.
The consultant is presenting results of an intensive historical and architectural survey of the neighborhood, which includes Smokey Row and played an important role in the city’s African-American history.
The survey was funded through a grant from the U.S. National Park Service through the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office, with matching city funds from volunteer hours. The information is also being used by consultants conducting a civil rights grant project.
