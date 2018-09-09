Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Smokey Row
WATERLOO — A planned historic survey of “Smokey Row” will be explained during a initial public hearing this month.

The city and Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission are inviting interested residents and those wishing to volunteer to attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St.

Members of the commission and a consultant will be making a presentation, discussing the process and answering questions.

The city has approved a contract with SPARK Consulting of Cedar Rapids to survey properties in the roughly 16-block triangle bounded by Sumner Street to the north, Mobile Street to the east and the Canadian National Railway tracks from East Fourth to Douglas streets.

It was home to a large number of African-Americans who migrated from Mississippi in the 1910s to break an Illinois Central railroad strike. The area was dubbed “Smokey Row” prior to that migration due to vice and criminal activity there.

The survey is being funded with a $10,000 state Historic Preservation Office grant and city bond funds.

