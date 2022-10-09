 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet and greets announced for Cedar Falls police chief finalists

Howard and Sitzmann

Sitzmann and Howard

CEDAR FALLS — The two finalists for police chief will be available next week to answer questions and share more about their backgrounds.

The city announced Friday it will host meet and greets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Building, 4600 S. Main St., for Capt. Jeff Sitzmann and Wednesday for Capt. Mark Howard.

Craig Berte, public safety director, is expected to make a recommendation for the position to Mayor Rob Green and City Administrator Ron Gaines at the end of the month. That final choice needs approval from the City Council.

“This meet and greet will give citizens the opportunity to learn more about each candidate and discuss questions or issues one-on-one,” said a news release. It also noted that “the city will continue to keep the community updated on the process.”

Berte was previously the police chief, which is also labeled as one of the city’s two assistant public safety directors. The fire chief is the other.

People are also reading…

Berte was appointed in 2020 and vacated the role when Jeff Olson, the former public safety director, retired March 11. Olson had been director since July 2014. He joined the force in 1986, and had served as a police officer, investigator, police sergeant, police captain, assistant director of support services, and police chief.

Berte immediately took over the top job in the interim before being named the permanent replacement June 20 in a 5-2 vote by the council.

Howard was named acting police chief March 14. He had been a finalist for the public safety director job earlier this year, and in 2020 was a finalist for the chief job when Berte ultimately was selected.

Howard and Sitzmann, both veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department, were among six candidates who applied for the chief position and were chosen as finalists. A seventh person submitted an application, but withdrew from consideration.

The police chief job pays $91,203-$148,218 annually depending on experience. Berte, as public safety director, was given an annual salary of $157,508 when appointed.

Sitzmann has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Iowa State University. He went through the School of Police Staff and Command at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety in Evanston, Illinois.

He joined the department in 1996 and was a police officer, lieutenant, and public safety captain before becoming an administrative captain. Previously, he served as a Woodbury County correctional officer during 1995 and 1996.

Howard has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Northern Iowa. Like Sitzmann, he also went through the School of Police Staff and Command. Since joining the department in 2007, he had worked as a police officer, lieutenant, and public safety captain before becoming acting police chief.

Howard worked as an officer with the Waverly Police Department from 1997 to 2007. He was a sergeant with the Iowa National Guard from 1986 to 1999.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

