WATERLOO — SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance and Information Program) is offering help on Medicare Part D signup or renewal.

Every year between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, residents can change Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan. To schedule an appointment call RSVP, Monday through Thursday, at 272-2250. Appointments are available Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. RSVP, sponsored by Covenant Medical Center, coordinates the impartial SHIIP services.

SHIIP can help you:

  • Check your current Part D or Medicare Advantage plan to make sure your drugs are covered at the lowest cost and with the least amount of restrictions.
  • Review your employer drug coverage and compare to other Medicare options.
  • Check to see if you are eligible for Part D Extra Help.
  • Understand your options if you do not currently have a drug plan.

SHIIP is a free, confidential service of the State of Iowa Insurance Division. SHIIP counselors are available across the state to help answer your Medicare questions throughout the year.

