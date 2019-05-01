Iowa’s medical marijuana manufacturer supports an expansion of the state’s program, saying the move opens the door for more patients to access the fledgling program.
In the last days of the 2019 Legislative session, lawmakers approved a proposal to expand aspects of the medical cannabidiol program, including patient access and the type of providers who can recommend treatment.
“If you look at the bill in its entirety, it is very clear that it is patient-focused,” said Lucas Nelson, general manager of outsourcing services for Kemin Industries, lead consultant for MedPharm Iowa.
MedPharm Iowa, based in Des Moines, was the first company awarded a state license to manufacture cannabidiol products.
Its products went on sale for the first time Dec. 1 at five state-certified dispensaries in Davenport, Waterloo, Windsor Heights, Council Bluffs and Sioux City.
The proposal — passed by the Senate on Saturday, the final day of the session — removes the 3 percent cap on tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component of cannabis.
Instead, the bill would limit the amount of medical cannabis patient could have to 25 grams over a 90-day period.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has not said whether she would sign the bill into law.
Nelson applauded the removal of the cap, saying it makes it easier for patients to get the dosage they need without taking excessive amounts of the product, which can be cost prohibitive.
In addition, it will allow MedPharm to develop vapor products for its customers.
“Vapor is fast acting,” Nelson said. “It won’t last as long over the course of the day — maybe an hour, maybe less or more for some — but it will take effect within minutes.”
Vapor would be ideal for chronic pain patients, Nelson said. Some chronic-pain patients experience sudden, exponential increases in their pain from certain activities and need a fast-acting supplement to their daily dosage.
Under the 25-gram limit, Nelson estimates about 90 percent of MedPharm’s patients still would get the dose they need in their cannabidiol products, which can be used for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, seizures and ALS, among others.
The cap could impact cancer patients, chronic pain patients and those dealing with terminal illness.
“We’ll learn as the program grows how many patients are left out,” Nelson said. “I am confident at least where program stands, we will be able to treat many of our patients, if not all.”
Language in the bill also changes the definition of “untreatable pain” to “severe or chronic pain.” The change likely will enable more providers to certify chronic pain patients to receive medical cannabis.
As of April 18, more than 2,500 patients have been issued registration cards by the state — nearly 60 percent of whom qualify under the “untreatable pain” condition, according to the Iowa Office of Medical Cannabidiol.
The legislation Iowa lawmakers approved last week also allows physician assistants and nurse practitioners to recommend patients for the program.
Many rural Iowans may not have regular access to a physician in their region and may see nurse practitioners or physician assistants for primary care.
According to the Iowa Office of Medical Cannabidiol, more than 600 health care providers have certified patients for the program by April 18.
A second manufacturer awarded a license by the state to produce medical cannabis is slated to complete construction on a facility in southwest Cedar Rapids later this year. Iowa Relief, a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Acreage Holdings, must have products available for sale by July 1.
Lee Enterprises reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.