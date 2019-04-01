Losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars led UnitedHealthcare to leave Iowa’s managed Medicaid program, company officials said Monday.
The loss of a second major health care insurer raised serious concern about the stability of the $5 billion program that serves about 600,000 poor and disabled people.
The managed-care organization said chronic state underfunding is forcing it to discontinue administering the health care of poor and disabled Iowans — not state pay-for-performance metrics, as Reynolds Administration officials claim.
Bror Hultgren, senior vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Iowa who was interim CEO last year, said pay-for-performance “is absolutely, positively not the reason why we exited.”
“The reason we exited was relative to the sustainability of the program going forward,” he said.
The insurer met 99.7 percent of performance measures and was on track to achieve “the vast majority of performance measures this year, UnitedHealthCare said in a statement.
But state officials insist UnitedHealthcare is leaving because it did not want to be held accountable to Iowa’s standards.
“We decided that it was not in the best interest of the state or the Iowans who are on Medicaid to continue them in this market,” Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven said at a news conference Monday.
Last week, Foxhoven said negotiations with the the Edina, Minn.-based insurer stalled after UnitedHealthcare protested performance metrics set by state officials. The state claims the MCO faced penalties for not meeting requirements such as reducing emergency room visits and paying providers accurately and on time.
On Monday, Foxhoven presented a March 27 letter sent to Iowa Medicaid Enterprises from UnitedHealthcare’s Hultgren. In it, the company requested Iowa Medicaid Enterpriswwwes “waive all pay for performance requirements” for state fiscal year 2019, “assuming a 100 percent return of the withhold.”
Money was an issue, Foxhoven acknowledged, but said it’s “just dead wrong” for the MCO to say performance metrics weren’t a major sticking point.
“It’s millions of dollars,” he said. “... It’s totally untenable for them to say that isn’t a big point, and they know that was a huge position of the governor and of mine that the (MCOs) must be held accountable.”
‘Significant risk’
Hultgren maintained issues with the state were many.
“The reason for that exit really comes down to what has been material underfunding of the Medicaid program since it started,” Hultgren said.
UnitedHealthcare had lost $250 million since joining the market in April 2016, he said. It was projected to lose another $150 million this fiscal year due to changes to the Medicaid program.
With Iowa Total Care slated to join the program July 1, the state was preparing to redistribute members across all managed-care organizations — a move that “would create significant risks” for UnitedHealthcare, Hultgren said.
“That’s not something we can continue to sustain and continue to provide high-quality health care to the people of Iowa,” he said.
Underfunding has been a continual concern, one officials have had “many, many discussions” with the state about.
“We certainly appreciate the work of the governor and the administration to begin to try to address some of that underfunding in last year’s state fiscal year,” Hultgren said. “However, the underfunding is continuing.”
UnitedHealthcare was paid about $2 billion in state and federal Medicaid funding last year, according to Iowa Medicaid Enterprises. The insurer manages health coverage for about 427,000 individuals, or nearly 70 percent of Iowa Medicaid patients.
UnitedHealthcare plans to withdraw from the program June 30, a day before Iowa Total Care, owned by St. Louis-based Centene — is scheduled to take on members.
Amerigroup Iowa continues as the sole managed-care organization in the state’s program since it was implemented in April 2016.
UnitedHealthcare is the second managed-care organization to leave the state. AmeriHealth Caritas’s exited the program in December 2017. AmeriHealth, which had the highest number of Medicaid enrollees, also saw steep financial losses in Iowa’s program. According to Iowa Insurance Division financial disclosures, AmeriHealth reported a loss of $133 million in the first year of operation and an additional $65 million by June 2017.
Transition
Hultgren and Foxhoven emphasized the insurer and the state are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for UnitedHealthcare members to other insurers.
State Auditor Rob Sand, a critic of Iowa’s Medicaid managed-care program, told a Statehouse news conference Monday contract provisions between private insurers and the state ensure the rights of the Medicaid patients, that providers are fully paid and that taxpayers are protected during this transition period.
The Democratic auditor said many Iowans are concerned about the status of their health care and called for Department of Human Services officials to establish a liaison to maintain accountability and promote an orderly transfer of patients to new providers.
House Democrats, meanwhile, called for an end to Medicaid privatization, offering up two amendments in the Legislature. The first would move the long-term needs population on Medicaid to a fee-for-service plan managed by the state. The second would end Medicaid privatization by the end of the fiscal year, according to a news release.
“With 425,000 Iowans facing another disruption in their health care, it’s time for the Iowa Legislature to act now and end Medicaid privatization. The failed leadership of the Reynolds administration is putting real lives at risk,” said Rep. Lisa Heddens, D-Ames, ranking member of the House Human Services Budget Subcommittee.
Des Moines Bureau reporter Rod Boshart contributed to this article.
