Mayors vent concerns about dispatch center budget
top story

Mayors vent concerns about dispatch center budget

WATERLOO -- Local mayors want more control over operations at Black Hawk County's emergency dispatching operations.

Seven mayors, the county Board of Supervisors and law enforcement leaders met Thursday to iron out concerns raised about the Consolidated Communication Center's recently adopted budget which carries higher costs for the cities.

At issue was an apparent lack of communication between the mayors and supervisors who meet once a year set the center's budget and the public safety officials who oversee its daily operations.

The mayors and supervisors on the oversight board voted Dec. 17 to adopt a new center budget. But they were unhappy to learn just before their vote about a major pay raise for the center's director and plans to add a new information technology position.

The meeting last week was called to hash out those issues.

"It's not that you did anything wrong," said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "But the way that it was done — the fashion and the amount and that increase — I think that's where the challenge is."

The dispatch center is showing a $168,000, or 7.7%, increase in costs for the fiscal year starting July 1. Each city using the center pays a portion of the budget based on their calls for service and population.

La Porte City Mayor Dave Neil said he was troubled about the higher bill passed on to his community's taxpayers based on those budget increases.

"Three thousand dollars is a lot of money for La Porte City," Neil said.

Sheriff Tony Thompson chairs the Consolidated Communications Center Board, which also includes local police and fire chiefs.

He said the chiefs are expected to communicate with their mayors about board happenings, but he acknowledged there could be more information presented before the budget meeting. Historically, the oversight board only met each budget cycle.

"It did seem odd that we spring our budget on you and you have to vote on it in the same meeting because you have to expedite for your own budgets," Thompson said.

"There's no reason we can't have a (budget) work session in November and then you vote on it in December," he added. "That gives you time to digest it so that you don't have to do it all in one board meeting."

Thompson said the center's board is working to amend its bylaws and will plan on including the oversight board's budget work session.

Some mayors and Supervisor Dan Trelka said they would also like to get more information throughout the year when events take place that can impact the communication center's future costs.

