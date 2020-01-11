Mayors vent concerns about dispatch center budget

La Porte City Mayor Dave Neil said he was troubled about the higher bill passed on to his community's taxpayers based on those budget increases.

"Three thousand dollars is a lot of money for La Porte City," Neil said.

Sheriff Tony Thompson chairs the Consolidated Communications Center Board, which also includes local police and fire chiefs.

He said the chiefs are expected to communicate with their mayors about board happenings, but he acknowledged there could be more information presented before the budget meeting. Historically, the oversight board only met each budget cycle.

"It did seem odd that we spring our budget on you and you have to vote on it in the same meeting because you have to expedite for your own budgets," Thompson said.

"There's no reason we can't have a (budget) work session in November and then you vote on it in December," he added. "That gives you time to digest it so that you don't have to do it all in one board meeting."

Thompson said the center's board is working to amend its bylaws and will plan on including the oversight board's budget work session.