Mayors press Trump to act on aid for homeowners

In light of the damage done to the ethanol industry, first as COVID-19 reduced Americans’ travel and now by wind damage to cornfields, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst told Trump he should not allow any waivers from the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“Just dispense of those,” she said. “We just need help from the EPA to follow the intent of the law.”

“We’ll speak to them,” Trump said. “We’ll speak to them.”

State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, stressed the importance of repairing schools that “suffered damage, catastrophic damage, in many cases, similar to a hurricane.”

“Well, we’ll take care of it, and you will make a fast recovery,” Trump said.

Hinson is challenging Democratic 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who was not invited to the event. Finkenauer, who has been critical of Reynolds’ efforts, spoke Monday to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden and Finkenauer had a brief conversation during which she asked him “to use his national platform to draw attention to the crisis in Iowa,” her campaign said in a statement. “She looks forward to engaging with anyone and everyone to bring much needed resources to our state.”