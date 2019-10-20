WATERLOO — A plan to raise the mayor’s salary is ready for its second test.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider the second reading of an ordinance boosting the mayor’s pay from $87,455 to $94,000 effective Jan. 1.
The measure passed its first reading last week on a 5-1 vote, with Margaret Klein voting against it and Steve Schmitt absent. Ordinances must pass three readings to take effect.
Supporters of the pay increase include Councilman Jerome Amos Jr., who initially pushed for a larger jump in the salary. He said the current pay is too low compared with pay in similar communities with full-time mayors.
Council Bluffs has the highest-paid mayor in Iowa at $101,614 per year, but also employs a chief of staff paid more than $130,000 annually. Cedar Falls pays its mayor $93,113 per year and also has a city administrator earning $182,000.
Waterloo does not have a city administrator, although several council members said it is something they’d like to explore in the future.
Under Iowa law, any change in compensation for city elected officials can only take effect when winners of the next municipal election are seated.
That means council members would need to adopt the ordinance by the end of October, ahead of the Nov. 5 municipal election. Those changes would become effective when election winners are sworn in Jan. 1.
If no action is taken this month, it would be another two years before any change could take place in the ordinance.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
