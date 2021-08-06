Mayor, veterans advocates propose new Veterans Way in downtown Waterloo

The plaza’s elements, still in early design stages, would revolve around the theme “together,” and feature not only the story of George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan, but the names of the nearly 700 other sailors who died aboard the Juneau on paving stones. Other types of community service jobs, such as first responders, health care workers, volunteers and teachers, might also be honored.

Former Mayor John Rooff said the plaza, as well as remembrances along Fourth Street, could become a destination, much like when he visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and touches the names of five friends who were killed in the Vietnam War.

“It becomes emotional. You remember them,” said Rooff, an Army veteran. “It’s about all of our service, and we must honor that.”

Mayor Quentin Hart said the project, which will include lighting and other enhancements to the Fourth Street bridge and U.S. Highway 218 overpass, will likely be done in stages and paid for primarily with private funding.

“We have this veterans story here,” Hart said. “Why not brand ourselves?”