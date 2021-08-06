Mayor, veterans advocates propose new Veterans Way in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — A current and former mayor, the granddaughter of one of the five Sullivan brothers and the head of county Veterans Affairs are behind a new effort to cement Waterloo as a destination for those interested in honoring military service.
Veterans Way, billed as an “art and history walk,” would begin with the revamping of the Sullivan Brothers Memorial Plaza, ideally by next fall, and then connect existing veteran-themed places along the Fourth Street corridor from the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum to Sullivan Park.
It’s an ambitious project, and in in its early stages, without concrete private funding or even a final price tag beyond an estimated $650,000 for the plaza improvements. Thursday’s meeting, which included speakers and a presentation on possible elements in the plaza, was more about getting buy-in from the community.
“How can we as veterans enlighten, educate and inform the public on what great things our veterans have done here in Black Hawk County?” asked Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless. “There’s a lot of great things that our veterans who are buried in our cemeteries have done, and we now have an opportunity.”
The Sullivan Brothers Memorial Plaza would be one of the centerpieces, telling the story of the five Waterloo brothers who enlisted in the U.S. Navy in World War II and died together along with hundreds of others when their ship, the USS Juneau, was torpedoed and sunk during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 13, 1942.
The plaza’s elements, still in early design stages, would revolve around the theme “together,” and feature not only the story of George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan, but the names of the nearly 700 other sailors who died aboard the Juneau on paving stones. Other types of community service jobs, such as first responders, health care workers, volunteers and teachers, might also be honored.
Former Mayor John Rooff said the plaza, as well as remembrances along Fourth Street, could become a destination, much like when he visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and touches the names of five friends who were killed in the Vietnam War.
“It becomes emotional. You remember them,” said Rooff, an Army veteran. “It’s about all of our service, and we must honor that.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said the project, which will include lighting and other enhancements to the Fourth Street bridge and U.S. Highway 218 overpass, will likely be done in stages and paid for primarily with private funding.
“We have this veterans story here,” Hart said. “Why not brand ourselves?”
Removing the Sullivan name from the Waterloo Convention Center when it was rebranded by a developer “wasn’t something the family was really excited about at first,” said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert. But she said Hart kept her and the extended Sullivan family involved in reworking the plaza outside to not only bear the Sullivan name, but tell their story.
“This plaza is going to be amazing,” Sullivan said. “It’s been a great journey, and I really feel like it’ll be a great thing for the community.”
But it wouldn’t happen without the community behind it, said 22-year Navy veteran Chiquita Loveless.
“We have an obligation after serving this great nation,” said Loveless, who now works in student affairs at the University of Northern Iowa. “It’s time for us, Waterloo, to stop going to all the other cities and small towns looking at their nice veteran areas, and it’s time for us to pick it up and let’s put the work in.”