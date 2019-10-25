JESUP – The race for the mayor’s seat in Jesup is a rematch of two men who squared off for the position last term.
And seven people are trying for three open seats on the City Council.
Incumbent Mayor Larry Thompson, who won the 2017 election by about 40 votes, said he’s running for a third term because he wants to continue on projects that are currently underway in the town of 2,700 people.
Challenger Chris Even is running on a platform to bring more resident involvement in city meetings and more quality of life improvements.
One of the main issues facing the city government in coming years will be an Iowa Department of Natural Resources-mandated update to the sewer treatment system.
The scope of the project has yet to be determined — it isn’t known if the city will be able to continue with a lagoon system or will have to go with a mechanical plant. But officials say whatever happens, it is likely to be one of the more expensive projects in recent history.
Many candidates expressed concerns with how the city handled requests to allow UTVs on its streets. The matter was settled earlier this year with an ordinance that codified the vehicles’ use, but some candidates said the process moved too slowly.
“It seemed like the majority of the town wanted to do a thing, and the people in charge wouldn’t listen,” said Curtis Schares, a challenger for City Council. “When people would get up to talk, it didn’t look like City Council members were giving their full attention.”
Incumbent Richard Mott, who said he backed the UTV proposal, said part of the holdup came from the fact the city had to reconcile the rules for other vehicles — snowmobiles and golf carts — into the UTV ordinance.
“It was a longer process than maybe normal because of the other portions for other vehicles,” Mott said.
Incumbent Mayor Thompson, 69, is a lifelong Jesup resident who runs a manufacturing business. He decided to run for office to bring his background to city government.
“Run a company for 30, 40 years and you gain some insight,” Thompson said.
He was elected in 2015, and during his tenure, the city has built a new emergency services facility for the fire department and ambulance and undergone a face-lift on its main streets.
Three housing subdivisions are being added, and Thompson said he wants to see the city continue to grow.
You have free articles remaining.
Even, 41, is a Gilbertville native who has been living in Jesup for about 20 years. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University.
He had worked as a wastewater operator and then public works director for the city of Jesup until 2017, and he is now Evansdale’s wastewater foreman. Even said the experience will be helpful for the city as it prepares to take on its sewer project.
“Knowing the different treatment options, and understanding the permitting process, having that knowledge will make it a smoother process,” said Even.
Even said under the current system, the mayor has too much control over the agenda for City Council meetings, and he would like to make it easier for residents to add items to the agenda. He also said the city needs to update its comprehensive plan for the future.
The mayor’s position is a two-year term.
Also up for election this cycle are three City Council seats, which have seven people competing. City Council seats are four-year terms. Incumbents Richard Mott, Russell Solomon and Dawn Vogel are running to retain their seats, and the challengers are David Bishop, Rick Deitrick, Curtis Schares and Craig Wright.
Bishop, 69, is a former mayor and retired Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy.
Deitrick, 62, recently retired as the Jesup police chief and worked as a part-time officer in Fairbank.
Mott, 75, a retired electronic repairman and postal carrier and the town’s former fire chief and longtime planning and zoning member, was first elected in 2015 to fill out another council member’s unexpired term, and voters kept him on the council in a subsequent election.
Schares, 32, works at John Deere’s product engineering center and is about to receive a bachelor’s degree from UNI.
Solomon, 72, retired as a tooling engineer after 30 years at John Deere. He was elected to the City Council in 2015.
Vogel, 54, earned a marketing and management degree from Hawkeye Community College is and furthering her studies at Upper Iowa University. She is on the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission and was elected to the City Council in 2015. In September 2019, she was awarded the certified elected municipal official designation by the Iowa League of Cities.
Wright, 59, a member of the city fire department for 25 years, earned a mechanical engineering degree from Hawkeye and is currently a sales engineer for Plastics Unlimited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.