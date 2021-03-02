Mayor Rob Green: Cedar Falls proves it can endure, grow in shared purpose

Editor's note: This column by Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green is part of the Courier's annual Progress Edition.

2020 may have been a year unlike any other, but it is also a year that highlighted what makes Cedar Falls special. As COVID-19 changed the world, we stand stronger together as a city and community.

Many establishments closed their doors to the public in early 2020 as a result of COVID-19. City facilities (including the Public Library, the Hearst Center for the Arts and the Recreation and Fitness Center) similarly closed to prevent the spread of the virus. However, this did not stop our city from coming together even as we stayed safely apart.

Cedar Falls garbage collectors were greeted with messages of gratitude written in chalk on driveways from appreciative citizens. Cedar Falls Public Safety helped give children a chance to celebrate their birthdays with drive-by fire truck visits. The Hearst Center found new ways to reach residents including online crafts and take-home art kits. The Rec kept everyone moving with social media activities. The library persevered with its mission of being the community’s living room, encouraging people in need of internet connection to use their parking lot for free Wi-Fi, sharing virtual story times and curbside service.