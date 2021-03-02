Mayor Rob Green: Cedar Falls proves it can endure, grow in shared purpose

Editor's note: This column by Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green is part of the Courier's annual Progress Edition.
2020 may have been a year unlike any other, but it is also a year that highlighted what makes Cedar Falls special. As COVID-19 changed the world, we stand stronger together as a city and community.
Many establishments closed their doors to the public in early 2020 as a result of COVID-19. City facilities (including the Public Library, the Hearst Center for the Arts and the Recreation and Fitness Center) similarly closed to prevent the spread of the virus. However, this did not stop our city from coming together even as we stayed safely apart.
Cedar Falls garbage collectors were greeted with messages of gratitude written in chalk on driveways from appreciative citizens. Cedar Falls Public Safety helped give children a chance to celebrate their birthdays with drive-by fire truck visits. The Hearst Center found new ways to reach residents including online crafts and take-home art kits. The Rec kept everyone moving with social media activities. The library persevered with its mission of being the community’s living room, encouraging people in need of internet connection to use their parking lot for free Wi-Fi, sharing virtual story times and curbside service.
To help citizens stay informed and educated, the city launched a COVID-19 webpage in March 2020 at www.cedarfalls.com/prepare, which explained how to conduct business online with the city. Public meetings were moved online to allow elected and appointed officials, staff and residents to engage safely.
Despite the challenges, 2020 continued to bring new economic opportunities to our area. Cedar Falls-based companies Cunningham Construction, Zuidberg and Air King Filtration all constructed larger buildings for their growing businesses.
The College Square area welcomed Ashley HomeStore as a beautiful infill project. The Panther Travel Plaza and Dairy Queen opened their doors on Hudson Road and Ridgeway Avenue.
The Downtown Streetscape kicked off in March 2020 to bring increased walkability and cohesion to the growing district. An exciting addition to the Downtown area, River Place Plaza, opened on Second and State streets, as well.
And even as we continued to work through the pandemic, our city kept growing. The sale of detached single family homes in Cedar Falls increased by 11.48% in 2020, according to the annual real estate market summary prepared by Cedar Falls Real Estate Group. The average sale price increased by 4.13% as well.
As COVID-19 changed the way business was conducted, Cedar Falls rose to the challenge by meeting the demands of an increasingly online world. Cedar Falls Utilities was named by PC Magazine as the fastest internet service provider in the country, beating out major, nation-wide competitors.
With more people working remotely and stores utilizing e-commerce services, as well as the move toward online education, reliable internet service is more vital than ever. Whether conducting business or sharing virtual holidays with family, 2020 proved again why this unmatched service remains a cornerstone in bringing our city together and connecting us to the world.
2021 is a shaping up to be an exciting year with new projects in development, including the expansion of the Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
A 2020 report from Moody’s Investors Service also provided an updated outlook on the city’s financial stability. This past summer, Moody’s upgraded the city of Cedar Falls general obligation unlimited tax bonds to Aaa and assigned a Aaa rating to its $3.4 million General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2020.
This is the highest rating achievable by an entity and helps the city receive lower interest rates when it sells bonds, which reduces the property tax burden for debt service. Moody’s Investors Service also included that the stable outlook reflects expectation that the city’s financial position will remain strong and operating revenue loss from the pandemic will be modest.
We are also finding new opportunities to strengthen our city for the future including the launch of the Cedar Falls Resilience Plan (www.cfresilience.com) which kicked off in fall 2020. The project invites citizens to develop solutions to better position the community economically and environmentally while continuing to provide a high quality of life for all. The goal is to make Cedar Falls more resilient for the future, particularly in response to unforeseen economic, societal and environmental challenges.
As we’ve tackled the challenges of 2020 together, I’m proud that in our community 2020 will not be defined by the virus itself. It will be remembered as a year that our community persevered and united through creativity, empathy and a shared sense of purpose.
We have proven that we can not only endure but grow, even as we continue to fight together against the pandemic. It’s through this common desire for a vibrant and resilient Cedar Falls that we look forward to a bright 2021 — and beyond.