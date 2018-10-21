WATERLOO — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said his city may pull out of a countywide emergency dispatch center if the funding formula doesn’t change.
Hart made his remarks during Thursday’s meeting of the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Commission, which has been discussing the current method of charging each city for police and fire dispatching based on calls for service.
Waterloo currently pays nearly $1.3 million, or 61 percent, of the $2.1 million cost of the Consolidated Communications Center despite being just 53 percent of the county’s population and 42 percent of the tax base.
“We’re going to have to take a look at something taking place here, or some type of a more equitable solution,” Hart said. “We can’t sustain this amount.
“We’re going to have to take a look at something, or within a couple years we’re going to have to go back to the way we were and find our own service,” he added.
Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka also has said it is unfair to charge each city based on radio usage. He is pushing instead for a countywide property tax levy to support the dispatch center.
Data compiled by the county shows the cost of dispatch services under Trelka’s plan would drop substantially for Waterloo, Evansdale and La Porte City residents. But basing the cost on property values would boost current amounts paid by residents in Cedar Falls, rural Black Hawk County and most other smaller towns.
County Sheriff Tony Thompson, noting Black Hawk County developed one of the first consolidated dispatch centers in Iowa in 1995, cautioned against dissolving it.
“There are a lot of places that have tried to do this and have failed because of the politics associated with trying to do it,” he said. “A consolidated dispatch center is the best way to service your citizens.
“I’m of the personal opinion that you pay your fair share,” he said. “If Waterloo is an unusually high user of the system, pay your fair share. If Black Hawk County has to pick up the ball a little bit because we’re not paying our fair share, so be it.
“Public safety is not one of those things that we need to politicize to try and fix,” he said.
But Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas said the issue is “the definition of fair share,” and whether that means allocating the cost based on use versus tax base or population.
“The proposed levy is the best way for Evansdale obviously,” Faas said. “I’m a little torn, I’ll tell you that right now. I’m all for the smaller cities, but at the same time a levy will certainly save my residents a lot of money.”
La Porte City Mayor Dave Neil said he didn’t believe a property tax levy was the fairest way to divvy up the cost.
“Buildings and houses don’t make the calls,” Neil said. “Even though La Porte would see quite a decrease that just doesn’t make sense to me. Usage is the way that makes sense.”
Frank Magsamen, a county supervisor who chairs the commission, said a countywide levy would be a substantial cost increase to rural residents and questioned the wisdom of charging a large farm with a single home more than a single home in town when both would generate the same calls for service.
The emergency management commission took no action on the funding proposal Thursday. Financial staff from the county, Waterloo and Cedar Falls were expected to meet to discuss possible options.
