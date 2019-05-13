WATERLOO — Councilman Pat Morrissey continued his fight to change a list of capital projects in next year’s budget.
But his tactics during a bond hearing Monday rankled Mayor Quentin Hart and led to a testy exchange with Councilwoman Margaret Klein.
Morrissey is unhappy a Virden Creek drainage project and a street and sewer project on Clark Street were not among a $10 million list of projects to be funded in a proposed $10 million bond sale May 22.
He lost his bid to add those projects when council members voted unanimously last week to approve the bond sale without them. But during a related hearing on $700,000 in bonds this week, Morrissey returned with residents impacted by those projects.
“Since I’ve been on council, Virden Creek has been an issue every year, but it continuously gets delayed,” Morrissey said. “People in that area continually get told we’ll take a look at it next year. Quite frankly, I’m tired of that.”
Jason Huff said city officials have been promising to address the Clark Street issue, which affects his business, for two decades. A resident living in the Virden Creek drainage area said help has been promised to him for even longer.
Hart said he wanted to discuss the situation with Huff but chastised Morrissey for not bringing it to his attention first.
“I find whoever put this together or orchestrated that is just completely disrespectful at this point,” he said.
“Let’s work together when we have a situation like this,” Hart said to Morrissey. “We need to talk about it and work together like we’ve done the previous several years, until last year.”
Klein said Morrissey should have raised the issues when council members and staff were putting together the capital improvements program months ago.
“I don’t think any of this is fair or appropriate or following protocol,” Klein said. “This is not the way to advocate for your neighborhood, to come up and catch everyone by surprise and to embarrass the administrators.”
Councilwoman Sharon Juon also said the most appropriate time to discuss the Virden Creek and Clark Street issues was during next year’s creation of a capital improvement program.
Morrissey said he would not apologize for attempting to help residents in his ward.
“It’s my responsibility to represent them and what their concerns are,” he said.
