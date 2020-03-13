Mayor proposes hiring delays to balance Waterloo budget

WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart is calling for hiring delays, greater use of traffic camera revenue and spending cash reserves to limit the size of a potential property tax increase.
It did not receive rave reviews from several Waterloo City Council members Thursday.
Hart unveiled his budget proposal this week as council members struggle to reach consensus on a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
His plan would use $750,000 in cash reserves, up from $350,000 the year before, and projects saving $463,000 by forcing department heads to wait four months before filling vacant positions.
The plan also includes using $513,000 in fine revenue collected through automated traffic enforcement cameras through December. That would require council members to reverse a previous resolution to hold camera revenue for a full budget year before spending it.
Hart is not proposing to fill most of the 14 additional staff positions requested by City Council members.
“A lot of this is just trying to maintain what we had last year,” he said.
Hart’s budget would still boost the city’s property tax rate from $17.55 to $18.32 per $1,000 of taxable property value and raise overall property tax collection by 3.6%.
Thanks to a state rollback order reducing the taxable value of residential properties, the proposed budget would mean a 1% increase in the city’s share of a tax bill for a home and a 4.4% hike on a business.
Several council members voiced concerns about leaving positions vacant to balance the budget.
“I’m not in favor of any hiring delay,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey.
Councilman Dave Boesen said leaving positions vacant can drive up overtime costs and prevent critical work from getting completed. He noted the city increased the fire department overtime to keep Station No. 6 open regularly but could lose that gain by not promptly filling firefighter vacancies.
“It’s not a four-month delay in many cases,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon, noting some positions vacant now would be open up to a year or more under the plan.
“I just remember (the street department) being beaten up because it didn’t get the snow off right away,” Juon said. “Well, when you don’t have a full work force that’s going to be the result.”
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner acknowledged hiring delays, while saving money in one budget, don’t resolve structural shortfalls with the city budget going forward.
“I’m going to talk philosophy and you can all throw rotten eggs at me,” Weidner said. “I think what it tells you is that we are not getting our budget balanced to what we can live on in the future.
“We make shorter-term decisions, which is what a hiring delay is, so that we aren’t making longer-term reductions,” such as eliminating positions, she said. “That what we as a collective group have elected to do.”
Hart said he will reconsider his budget proposal based on the concerns he heard about hiring delays.
“I’ll continue to reach out to those that would like me to reach out and see if there’s some commonality or some common things, if we can come together,” he said.
Council members have set a budget hearing for 5:30 p.m. March 19, but did not appear to be close to a consensus after a two-hour work session Thursday.
