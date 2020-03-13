Mayor proposes hiring delays to balance Waterloo budget

Thanks to a state rollback order reducing the taxable value of residential properties, the proposed budget would mean a 1% increase in the city’s share of a tax bill for a home and a 4.4% hike on a business.

Several council members voiced concerns about leaving positions vacant to balance the budget.

“I’m not in favor of any hiring delay,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey.

Councilman Dave Boesen said leaving positions vacant can drive up overtime costs and prevent critical work from getting completed. He noted the city increased the fire department overtime to keep Station No. 6 open regularly but could lose that gain by not promptly filling firefighter vacancies.

“It’s not a four-month delay in many cases,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon, noting some positions vacant now would be open up to a year or more under the plan.

“I just remember (the street department) being beaten up because it didn’t get the snow off right away,” Juon said. “Well, when you don’t have a full work force that’s going to be the result.”

Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner acknowledged hiring delays, while saving money in one budget, don’t resolve structural shortfalls with the city budget going forward.