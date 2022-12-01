Mayor Hart asks for change of mindset in state of the city address

WATERLOO – Why not Waterloo?

That was the question posed by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart at his sixth annual state of the city address on Thursday night.

Hart said the city has been historically plagued with “naysayers and complainers” asking “why Waterloo?”

He said with the city’s recent accomplishments, “never again” will someone ask why, but rather why not.

He started the speech by unveiling the city’s new logo and flag, a multicolored “W”, which attendees waved whenever they heard something they were proud of.

This consisted of many ongoing and finished projects in the city.

Projects of note included the $30 million reconstruction of University Avenue, the $22 million replacement of the Park Avenue and 11th Street bridges, the $10 million reconstruction of Shaulis Road, opening the $100 million Lost Island theme park, the creation of Veterans Way and remodeling of the Waterloo Convention Center.

Some future projects that Hart is excited about include one that fulfills a 2030 goal: “Becoming Sportstown USA.”

The event featured a video about the Waterloo Hawks. The Hawks were a professional basketball team based in the city from 1948 to 1951. At the time, the Hawks played at the Hippodrome, which has also been known as McElroy Auditorium.

Hart said building on the momentum of the sports recreation economy, like the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team and Bucks baseball team, the Waterloo Development Corporation and the city are working to construct an indoor hard court tournament center in the downtown area.

In the coming years, Hart also noted the $32 million reconstruction of La Porte Road to transform the Crossroads area. He said a task force will be created to spearhead the renovation work.

He also touched on the construction of the marina, which will make the Cedar River a destination, and ultimately connect Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

He announced plans for a new Western Home Development near the KOA Campgrounds.

“(This) is a state of the art facility for the elderly community that will be a place where our seniors can retire and be taken care of in style,” he said.

Improvements to the North Crossing area, or what was known as Logan Plaza, were touched on, mentioning a build-out of the retail and medical park with the creation of 14 new lots, a new senior center, new day care and a 180-unit residential project.

The city’s bond referendum for a fiber network was also discussed, as well as the grant from Honeywell to help create a smart city.

“We are impressed with the city’s ability to get things done, the civic pride we hear from everyone and the commitment of improving the city’s way of life,” said George Karayannis, the smart city lead for Honeywell.

Hart also held short interviews with Kathryn Kuhnert, the vice president for economic connections and integration at MidAmerican Energy; Erik Skovgard, the chief executive officer of Lincoln Savings Bank; and Rebecca Guinn, the factory manager for John Deere Waterloo Engine Works.

All three spoke about their experience of working in Waterloo. Hart asked each of them “Why Waterloo?”

“You are all coming together, collaboration … you’re creating opportunities,” Kuhnert said. “If you did what you did yesterday, you’re not ready for tomorrow. Why not Waterloo is exactly the right reason. You’re doing all these things that people talk about but don’t implement.”

Hart ended the night congratulating and awarding three employees: fire chief Pat Treloar, traffic operations director Sandie Greco and communications director Wendy Bowman. All three are set to retire soon.