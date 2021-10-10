Mayor, council candidates tout bold ideas for Waterloo during NAACP candidate forum

WATERLOO — They weighed in on the police department’s former griffin logo, ways to combat that department’s low morale, how they would bring more business to downtown and how to combat the distinction of being called one of the worst places in the country for Black residents to live.

But one of the most illuminating portions of the Waterloo candidate forum Saturday morning at Jubilee United Methodist Church, moderated by Cedar Falls pastor and NAACP member Dave Kivett, was the candidates’ big ideas for Waterloo’s future.

Mayor Quentin Hart, running for a fourth two-year term at the helm of the city, said the 24/7 Wall St. report labeled Waterloo/Cedar Falls as one of the worst places to be Black drove him to continue working “for equity, for inclusion.”

He pointed to the city’s first-in-the-state Fair Chance Initiative, also known as “ban the box”; initiatives to help repair or rebuild homes in the Walnut neighborhood; police reforms he said have reduced lawsuits against the city by 90%; and the All-In Grocers project that is slated to build a grocery store in the “food desert” of downtown.

“From the time I got in office, we have been seeing some good benchmarks that hadn’t been happening before in this city,” Hart said. “There’s still incredible work to do.”

One of Hart’s challengers, Sophia Mays, said that report, as well as her own “run-ins” with police, led her to run for mayor. If elected, she said, she would talk with residents and leaders in the community as well as “look at where I am in my life” to inform her ideas on how to fix it.

“There’s still a lot of Blacks that’s still being incarcerated compared to whites,” Mays said. “The (Black Hawk) County jail is kind of built with young Black men.”

Candidates for City Council also were asked about their “bold ideas” for the future.

At-large candidate Rob Nichols wants to forge a partnership with Waterloo Community Schools’ Career Center to help with recruiting issues at the Waterloo Police Department.

“I’m wondering if there’s a way we can create a criminal justice career track that could help create a career pathway in any field, one of them being law enforcement,” Nichols said.

Ward 1 candidate John Chiles said one idea that “will happen” was making sure every precinct in his ward had a neighborhood association. His bold idea was working to bring companies that manufacture electric cars or their related components, like batteries, to Waterloo.

“They’re the future,” Chiles said. “We have lots of open space we could put these companies.”

Ward 3 candidate Nia Wilder said she would be interested in tearing down dilapidated houses in her ward and putting in a community garden or greenhouse.

“I want it to be an indoor garden. You could go there, plant your veggies, mark your crops and start to grow your own food for your family,” Wilder said.

Ward 5 Councilor Ray Feuss, seeking his first full term on council, said he heard an idea from someone in his ward about making a “natural playground.” Though he didn’t elaborate, NaturalPlaygrounds.com says such playgrounds involve natural material like wood and incorporating the natural environment, like trees, rocks and sand.

“We do have an area I think would be very conducive to that,” Feuss said.

Feuss’ opponent, Dawn Henry, said she’d like to see more parks throughout the city, and revitalization of the old ones, saying it would help visitors “see we have a community.”

“I think the (future Lost Worlds Theme Park) amusement park — the Bertches are just a gift,” Henry said. “But I also know not every kid in this town can afford to get there. There are a lot of kids who have nothing to do.”

Mayoral candidate Margaret Klein, at-large candidate Dennis Halverson, Ward 1 candidate Micki McCracken and Ward 3 candidate Todd Maxson did not attend the forum.

Klein pointedly declined to attend, writing in a Sept. 30 post to her Facebook page that Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves “publicly called me a racist on the organizations (sic) Facebook page.” The NAACP was a sponsor of Saturday’s event.

In a statement, Graves said that wasn’t what was written. Her posted stated that she heard “Margaret Klein was running for mayor ... the one who believes racism and discrimination does not exist! A vote for her is a vote for racism and discrimination to continue!”

Contacted after the debate, Graves said the post had been written for her profile, and she was unaware it had been shared to the NAACP’s Facebook page.

The candidate forum was also sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Social Action Inc. and the Jubilee Freedom Center.

