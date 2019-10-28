EVANSDALE — It’s gearing up to be a nasty fight for the future of Evansdale.
A double-digit tax increase and a $13.8 million new wastewater treatment plant are two of the biggest issues ratcheting up the negative political discourse as Evansdale’s mayor and two council seats are up for grabs Nov. 5.
“I can’t believe a small town is this vicious,” said Jeff Dawson, one of four candidates running to represent Ward 3.
“I’ve been through seven elections, and this is the nastiest campaign I’ve been involved with,” said Mayor Doug Faas.
Others say the current administration’s negativity is what inspired their own runs.
“To be honest, it was the belittling of people, telling people to shut up in meetings,” said Charles Beam, a candidate in Ward 1.
Beam said he was allied with mayoral candidate Troy Beatty and incumbent Ward 3 council member Steve Seible as the side looking to “stop useless spending.”
“Me, Troy and Steve, we basically joined forces and said, ‘We’re going to get in there and change things,’” Beam said.
Others say they’re allied with those who want to keep raising the standard of living for residents — including those who say they’re behind proposed projects like the new wastewater treatment plant.
“I want the city to do well,” said Dottie Wear, a candidate for Ward 1. “I want people to be proud to live here, proud to say they’re from Evansdale.”
Mayor
Incumbent Mayor Doug Faas knows his challenger: Troy Beatty was the spokesperson for a group appealing to a state board to reverse Evansdale’s 22% tax increase this year.
Though he only succeeded in getting a portion of the increase reversed, Beatty said people encouraged him to run for Faas’ job after that. So he gave up a six-figure salary with Amazon Logistics in Oklahoma City to return to Evansdale and make running for mayor his full-time job.
“I had money saved up. So I figured I’d run for office and try to save the town,” Beatty said.
Faas disputes that Evansdale needs saving: He points to the growth of the Lafayette Road business district, noting the city’s acquisition of a building he called a “dilapidated eyesore” turned into the recently opened Dollar Tree. He also talked up the Kwik Star convenience store and “five new eight-plexes” that have been built since he’s been in office and said the city has “well-planned, sustainable economic growth.”
“Now, we have the first retail business in decades,” Faas said. “The more property we have on the tax rolls, the less everyone has to pay.”
Evansdale’s new levy rate, which after the appeal increased the city’s property tax rate from $8.10 to $9.34 per $1,000 of value, is “well under what would be the norm” for similarly sized cities in Iowa, Faas argued.
“We don’t spend foolishly,” Faas said. “We take a hard look.”
He said that’s also what happened as the city spent three and a half years deciding on a wastewater treatment plant. Faas said he believes the proposed new wastewater treatment plant — new and on the dry side of the levee — is the best decision.
“I believe in not taking the cheapest, short-term solution to long-term problems,” he said. “Do your research. Understand what’s best for the city — not just next year, but 40 years down the road.”
Beatty disagrees, saying he believed saving money by doing the bare minimum — coming into compliance with disinfection requirements — was best. That would buy time until the city could become a customer, or regionalize, with Waterloo’s wastewater treatment plant — meaning Evansdale wouldn’t have to build or maintain their own.
“Waterloo was actually talking about how inefficient their plant’s running — they can handle Evansdale,” Beatty said.
If elected, Beatty, 40, said he’d also put the kibosh on the $2.15 million Lafayette Road resurfacing, which would widen 1.4 miles of road by 4 feet on either side.
“That doesn’t need to be done — they don’t need to widen it,” he said. “Just do an overlay.”
He said he was also in favor of televising Evansdale City Council meetings, something Faas has previously brought to council as well but was dropped due to cost.
“(People) want transparency. They’re not getting it,” Beatty said. “People feel disconnected from our city right now.”
Ward 1
With incumbent Kenny Loftus stepping down, it’s a wide-open race in Ward 1 between two newcomers: Wastewater renovation supervisor Charles Beam and recent retiree Dottie Wear.
Beam, 52, who works for a company in Hudson, said he’s most familiar with the wastewater treatment plant issue simply because that’s the line of work he’s in. He noted the only thing required of Evansdale at the present time was adding a disinfection process to the plant.
“(Ultraviolet) sterilization can be incorporated a lot cheaper, and it gives us a little bit of time to look at the other issues,” Beam said.
He said he’s had conversations with officials at Waterloo’s wastewater treatment plant about the city becoming a customer. He said he was told Waterloo would be open to negotiating rates for a 10-year period — and that quoted rate would be lower than a new plant in Evansdale.
“So I’m sitting there going, ‘OK, that sounds a heck of a lot better,’” Beam said. “All we got from (Mayor Faas) was, ‘It’s just not the correct political time to do this,’ and that’s just crazy — they are all interested.”
But Faas had been referring to regionalization in that instance, not becoming a customer, which Beam conceded would be more challenging.
“It’s very expensive — you’ve got to have all these towns agree on everything together, and I can understand how that’s going to be hard to get there,” he said. “The problem is that people don’t trust Waterloo on the rates, but true regionalization ... Waterloo wouldn’t own the plant anymore. I think Faas just already made up his mind.”
Wear, 72, who retired two years ago as a certified surgical tech at UnityPoint Health, may be a newcomer to the city council, but she’s been involved on the Evansdale Economic Development Corp. for eight years as well as the city’s Hardship and Grievance Committee, which decides eligibility for city services like food stamps and reduced sewer fees.
“I’ve been having a good time doing this; I get to meet people,” Wear said. “I think I’m pretty practical. I’ve got a pretty positive outlook on the way the world’s going — I think I can offer that to combat the other way.”
She said didn’t “have access to the information that the council had when they voted” on the wastewater treatment plant and didn’t “feel comfortable criticizing it,” but said she wants to “build trust between Ward One and City Hall,” and plans to do that by taking all issues she’d face back to her constituents.
“I’m their representative — I can’t help but think that people have common sense when they get all the correct information,” Wear said. “My job is to vote the way they want me to.”
Wear said, as part of her work with the Economic Development Corp., she’d love to see a community center in the city.
“We don’t really have anywhere to hold meetings, wedding receptions, graduation parties,” Wear said.
She said she wanted to run for office because she likes a good challenge and wants to “make things better for people in this ward.”
“I want to bring people together; I don’t want people divided,” Wear said. “I know I can’t do that 100% of the time, but I can go a long way towards that.”
Ward Three
Incumbent Steve Seible has his work cut out for him as he takes on three challengers in Ward 3: Jeff Dawson, Benjamin Hovey and Jackie Wilson. So Seible is pulling no punches.
“I call them ‘vote stealers,’” he said of his three opponents. “They’re just in there in the hopes that they can make the votes juggle just enough so maybe I would lose.”
Seible isn’t exactly “proud” of the Evansdale City Council; he’s been in the minority, fighting against issues like the wastewater treatment plant and the increased tax levy, both of which passed despite his dissent. That’s made him wary that his challengers are trying to pack the council with “five Doug Faas people.”
“It’s been an ongoing battle, but I’m not gonna give up that fight,” Seible said. “It’s a good ol’ boys club, and it’s been for years. They get their way, and that’s not right for the citizens.”
He agrees with Beatty and Beam on scrapping the new sewage plant build, and simply coming into compliance with disinfection requirements until Evansdale is able to regionalize with Waterloo.
“It’s the more fiscally responsible thing to do, and saves the taxpayers money,” Seible said.
He said he’s voted against things like a new dump truck for the city and the “utterly ridiculous” levy rate increases over the years, calling it “foolish spending.” He’s also a proponent of live-streaming the council meetings.
“I don’t vote for those things because they’re ‘wantless’ — not needless, ‘wantless,’” he said. “I do have a sense of how to change spending in the town.”
Jeff Dawson, who previously served 16 years on the city’s Park and Recreation board, said he has experience working on budgets and working closely with city departments.
“A lot of it’s the same as city council, just on a smaller scale,” Dawson said.
He said he’s been mulling a run for a while, but it was a “surprise” to see two other candidates running against Seible.
“I just figured, there’s three people running against an incumbent — that says something about the incumbent,” Dawson said. “People aren’t happy.”
He said he wanted to bring “a good attitude” and “unity” to the council, and not rehash issues he argued were already decided, like the tax rate.
“I know taxes were really low when (former) Mayor (Chad) Deutsch was in office, but I also heard the reserves weren’t where the state would like them to be,” Dawson said. “It comes a time when you have to pay the piper.”
He also agreed with continuing forward with the new wastewater treatment plant build.
“I’ve talked to people that know what they’re talking about — one is the retired wastewater manager — and he gave me a lot of insight as to the plant,” Dawson said. “He said they’ve been putting Band-Aids on this for years.”
Dawson said he’d rather see Evansdale keep moving forward.
“A lot of things may cost more money (now), but they could be cheaper in the long run,” he said.
Benjamin Hovey, by contrast, said he wants to look for the areas in the budget where things can be done more cheaply. As assistant director of store operations at the Logan Avenue Hy-Vee in Waterloo, he said he can take his experience running on “pretty thin profit margins” and translate that to Evansdale’s budget.
“The problem with Evansdale is there’s not a lot of industry where you can pull taxes from — it’s mostly residential,” Hovey, 35, said. “Can we spend more efficiently? What areas are we spending too much?”
Like Seible, Hovey would take another look at the issue of the wastewater treatment plant.
“We’re in a very connected age — I would look more toward the regional models,” he said. “Some of the reasons they said (it wouldn’t work were) that (cities) couldn’t cooperate, and I think that’s a really poor reason — Elk Run and Raymond could figure it out. Even Cedar Falls and Waterloo talked about it.”
Hovey said he’d fix the cost issue of televising city council meetings by simply livestreaming from a phone to a Facebook page, and wanted to see more “transparency” in all areas, including posting details of budgets on the city’s website.
“From being an outsider, it’s hard for me to understand — if we’re going to spend X amount of dollars — as a citizen, I would like to see where those expenditures are coming from,” he said.
Jackie Wilson, 50, works at Fareway and said she is used to hearing residents discuss their concerns at the grocery store. She described herself as “pretty blunt, and I get to the point,” and said she sometimes “couldn’t quite understand why” Seible voted the way he did on some issues.
“You have to listen to the citizens, and go to where the facts are at,” Wilson said. “Don’t just go by hearsay.”
As far as the levy increase and the new wastewater treatment plant, she said she’s “not for either of them.”
“To me, we need to bring it up to compliance so we don’t have any fines, and look at the options,” Wilson said of the sewage plant. “I believe we need to do what we need to do to bring it up, and then go from there and see.”
She said she’ll govern by listening more to her constituents, and “voice their concerns — not shut them down right away.”
“Hopefully, if we get a new council and mayor, they’re hopefully going to listen to the community,” Wilson said.
