Maximum tax levy comes before Cedar Falls council Monday

CEDAR FALLS — A newly required maximum property tax levy resolution will be considered Monday by the City Council for the upcoming budget year.

The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.

A public hearing on the tax levy is also part of the new requirement, signed into law last spring by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Because Cedar Falls’ increase for fiscal year 2021 will be more than 2%, the law says it will need approval by two-thirds of the council. That means five instead of four members must vote in favor for passage.

According to a state form completed by city staff, the maximum levy will be set at $21.32 million, an increase of $1.31 million or 6.54% over the current year.

However, in a memo to council members Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations, noted that the form does not include all levies contributing to tax collections. Accounting for that reduces the overall increase but it still remains above 2%. Total property tax collections in the proposed budget are set at $22.73 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 5.1% over the current year.

Another public hearing on the proposed budget and total tax rate, which have long been required by the state, will likely be set by the council Monday for the following meeting.