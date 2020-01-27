Matt Windschitl, new Iowa House leader, ready to listen, praised for fairness

Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford and the new House speaker, said he expects that Windschitl’s experience having served in the minority also will inform his leadership as majority leader.

“We served in the minority together and we serve the majority together. So you not only know the consequences of being in the minority, but you also worked when you weren’t winning on issues but you had to try to find maybe a place to get an amendment here or there,” Grassley said. “So we’ve been through a lot of that. A lot of our caucus hasn’t been in the minority and realized how difficult of a position that’s in. So we both recognize the consequences of the decisions that we make, trying to avoid being in that situation again.”

Windschitl said he is ready for his new role. He said he has learned from leaders who served before him — including Upmeyer and former speaker Kraig Paulsen — and that he is ready to lead the House Republican caucuses by listening to his colleagues.