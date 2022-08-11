Mathis talks information gaps with Black business owners

WATERLOO — Easier access to information about finances – that’s what multiple Black business owners say they would have appreciated when they were setting up shop.

State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Cedar Rapids, met with Waterloo business owners Tuesday, asking what the government could do to help. Black business leaders spoke about similar issues with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, in May.

Mathis is running against Hinson in the Nov. 8 election for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

A tour of Black-owned businesses began on Ansborough Avenue with Kravve Gourmet Popcorn & More, owned by Helen Redding. She also owns Ari’z Martini Lounge – with locations at College Square Mall and downtown Waterloo – and Nubeginnings Salon, right next to Kravve.

Redding was previously the marketing director for Popcorn Heaven. Popcorn Heaven was started in 2014 by ReShonda Young.

Young sold the Waterloo business in 2017 and won a federal lawsuit in 2020 over alleged discriminatory lending practices.

Young, along with a group of plaintiffs from around the U.S., claimed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wasn’t following Dodd-Frank Act requirements to reduce discrimination against women-owned, minority-owned and small businesses. Mathis also noted that banks are required to give a percentage of loans to women and minorities.

Through a settlement in the U.S. District Court in California, the federal agency agreed to step up its rules and enforcement processes.

But it's not just an issue at the federal level – and it wasn’t just Young facing difficulties.

When starting Kravve, Redding said, she asked for a $75,000 to $80,000 loan but only received $50,000 – “like always,” she said.

“I’ve seen all the mistakes, so I tried not to make those,” Redding said, regarding starting Kravve. “After you’re turned down, you don’t want to try anything else.”

Redding noted the help she received from the local organization 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium, or 24/7 BLAC, to teach her about finances and running a business.

“They taught me a lot,” Redding said.

Hinson also met with 24/7 BLAC back in May. After the meeting, the congresswoman said she wanted to target resources to specifically help Black-owned, women-owned and minority businesses.

A few weeks later, Hinson voted “no” on HR 2543, or the Federal Reserve Racial and Economic Equity Act. The act passed the U.S. House, 215-207.

Sophie Crowell, Hinson's campaign manager, said the bill was part of a package of 13 bills and HR 2543 would divert the Federal Reserve System from tackling inflation and price stability. Crowell said if the Federal Reserve fails there, women and minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs stand to lose the most.

Instead, Hinson supports the Small Business Emergency Savings Account Act and the Small LENDER Act.

“While Liz Mathis supports massive spending and new tax hikes that will worsen inflation and further crush working families and small businesses in Iowa, Ashley is focused on policies that will make our economy work for everyone and help small businesses stay afloat as they struggle in the Biden-Pelosi economy,” Crowell said in an e-mail.

According to the U.S. House Office of the Clerk, the act prohibits discrimination to credit transactions due to the applicant’s sexual orientation, gender identity or location based on zip code or census tract; establishes language translation requirements for residential mortgage applications; and provides funding set-asides for minority lending institutions.

Other Black business owners echoed that they wanted easier access to funds and information. Lisa Bradford, who owns Lisa Lou Boutique and Beauty on Mulberry Street said she knew programs existed for Black women in business, but “they are hard to access.”

Mathis also hosted a roundtable with local Black clergy and Nia Wilder, a Black business owner and city councilor. On Tuesday, nine Black Hawk County pastors endorsed Mathis.

“It’s clear the leaders who participated in the roundtable want what’s best for the community. They want to see growth, fairness in lending and are filling the needs of so many people,” Mathis said. “But there are challenges and obstacles for them. I’d like to help them be successful in their projects and fulfill their dreams.”